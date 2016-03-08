Milan to compete with Inter for Manchester United midfielder
11 November at 14:15AC Milan are keen to compete with fellow Milanese side Inter for 31-year-old Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri are looking to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming January transfer window, as they look to turn their season around and rise up the league table following their incredibly disappointing start. However, the deal will not be easy to reach, as they will have to compete with Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri.
Inter have long kept their eye on the Serbian midfielder, whose contract expires with the Premier League side next June. He has struggled for playing time this season under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is likely to leave the Red Devils in January. Therefore, it’s likely that we will see a Milanese derby in the transfer market for the 31-year-old’s signature.
Matic has only made three league appearances for Manchester United so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
