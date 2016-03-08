Milan to discuss contract renewal with Donnarumma

16 August at 13:30
According to what has been reported by Gazzetta.it, AC Milan are planning to discuss a new contract with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola at the end of the summer transfer window.

The young shot-stopper emerged as a top priority target for PSG this summer. This came as sporting director Leonardo left Milan to return to the Ligue 1 giants and the departure of Gianluigi Buffon on a free to Juventus and Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt meant that the Parisien side were hunting for a new keeper. Donnarumma was top of the list but it now looks increasingly likely that the Rossoneri will keep hold of the Italian starlet.

Therefore, once the window slams shut, the club and Donnarumma and his representatives will discuss the terms of a new deal, as the Rossoneri look to confirm the keeper's long-term future remains with the club.

