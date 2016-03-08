Milan to experiment with three-man defence against Lazio

Gattuso Milan concentrato
23 April at 22:00
Tomorrow evening, the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals comes to San Siro; with AC Milan hosting Lazio in an important clash. The first leg finished 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and both teams will give this leg their all as they attempt to book a place in the final against either Fiorentina or Atalanta.

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso is, according to what has been suggested by Sky Sport, going to experiment with his line-up and formation tomorrow; switch from a usual 4-back formation to 3-at-the-back, with a defence made up of Musacchio, Caldara and Romagnoli.

The full predicted starting XI for Milan is as follows:

Reina; Musacchio, Caldara, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.