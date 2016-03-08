Milan to experiment with three-man defence against Lazio
23 April at 22:00Tomorrow evening, the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals comes to San Siro; with AC Milan hosting Lazio in an important clash. The first leg finished 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and both teams will give this leg their all as they attempt to book a place in the final against either Fiorentina or Atalanta.
Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso is, according to what has been suggested by Sky Sport, going to experiment with his line-up and formation tomorrow; switch from a usual 4-back formation to 3-at-the-back, with a defence made up of Musacchio, Caldara and Romagnoli.
The full predicted starting XI for Milan is as follows:
Reina; Musacchio, Caldara, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments