Milan to hold medical today: Milinkovic or Rabiot?
17 August at 10:10Milan are still trying to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and have told the Madonnina clinic that they will be holding a last-gasp medical today.
A sign that someone, aka the Serb is coming? We’re not sure. The Gazzetta and The Repubblica confirm that the Rossoneri’s latest offer – €80 million total, of which €30 to be paid immediately plus two players – was turned down.
Claudio Lotito has always demanded at least €120 million, and so far seems unwilling to budge on that front. With the Elliott Fund behind Milan, one can’t exclude a last-minute surprise, but it looks far more likely at this stage that another talented central midfielder will be coming through the doors at Milanello.
His name? Adrien Rabiot. While SMS is set to sign a new deal worth €1.5 million a year with Lazio if he remains, Rabiot is unhappy with the €7m a year he’s being offered, and with his mother (and agent) Veronique is looking around, or at least hoping to get PSG to up their offer.
