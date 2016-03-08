Milan to listen to offers for Tottenham target
23 June at 17:45Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly willing to listen to offers from foreign clubs for winger Suso.
The Spaniard joined Milan from Premier League giants Liverpool after his contract at Anfield had ended but Milan had to pay a compensation fee to acquire his services. Suso has become one of the most important players for the rossoneri over the last two seasons.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Milan are willing to listen to offers from foreign clubs for Suso, with Tottenham already having drawn links with him.
Rivals Inter Milan too are interested in signing the player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
