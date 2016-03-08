Revealed: when AC Milan will decide the future of Andre Silva
11 June at 10:45Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to wait for the end of the World Cup to make a decision about Andre Silva's future.
The 22-year-old Andre Silva joined the rossoneri last summer from Porto for a fee in the region of 38 million euros plus bonuses. Since arriving though, the Portuguese star has failed to make an impact. He scored only twice in the Serie A and hasn't cemented a place for himself in the first-team yet.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Milan are willing to give Andre Silva a chance by seeing how he does in the World Cup.
He is likely to be a regular part of Portugal's World Cup campaign, which opens with a group stage clash against Spain on Friday.
The rossoneri feel that if Silva does well in the World Cup, they could look to keep him at the San Siro. Reports were indicative of Milan willing to sell the player, but it could soon chance.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments