Milan to make move Mesut Ozil in January?
01 October at 15:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing a move to sign Premier League outfit Arsenal’s veteran midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to reports in the English press.
The Germany international has seen his playing time reduced at the club ever since the arrival of Unai Emery as the head coach.
As per the latest development, the Gunners are willing to let got the 30-year-old leave in the January transfer window on loan despite his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2021.
The reports further stated that Milan, who are looking for players with experience on the attacking front, might make a move for the player.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments