Milan to make surprise move of Madrid striker



According to Il Milanista, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid emerged as a target for AC Milan after a meeting in Madrid between Boban and the leaders of Real.



The Brazilian striker, 18, is under contract with the Los Blancos until June 30, 2025, and would be available at the cost of around 70 million euros.



The all-time Champions League winners need to thin the squad after the summer signings of Jovic and Hazard in the attacking areas, and Milan's need to increase their technical ability in the final third while maintaining the balance sheet in order.



That said, a possible deal could be arranged for a loan offer with the right to buy.



Vinicius made 18 appearances in La Liga last season scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.



After only 1 season Vinicius could be on his way out of Madrid.



