Milan to Paquetà: what will happen from January
01 January at 23:55Lucas Paquetà and Milan are likely to part ways in January . But they will do it only and only possibly under the Rossoneri conditions (via calciomercato.)
This is because the management in the last few hours reiterated to the Brazilian's entourage that they were not interested in negotiating for any discounts.
It is no secret that Leonardo is the big admirer of Paqueta, whom he initially brought to Milan a year ago in similiar conditions.
The evaluation of the Brazilian at the moment is at least 30/35 million euros.
Maldini, Boban and Massara have been clear with Paquetà, to free him in January, an important offer is needed, the player's yes is not enough.
Anthony Privetera
