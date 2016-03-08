Milan to push for Everton signature in January: report

12 September at 15:20
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan will make an attempt to sign winger Everton Soares in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport.

The Brazil international is one of the hottest property in the world of football and has attracted interest from English Premier League club Arsenal in the past as well.

But as per the latest report, Milan have identified the 23-year-old—who currently plays for Brazilian club Grêmio—as a perfect fit to bolster the attacking force and will make an attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.

