Milan to retain Ricardo Rodriguez ahead of next season

09 June at 14:45
AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has had his future put into question over the past year. Last summer, and in January, there were rumours linking the Swiss defender to both German side Borrusia Dortmund and Premier League giants Arsenal.

Eventually, though, Rodriguez stayed at Milan and it appears as though that this is the intent for the upcoming season too. Milan have been impressed with Rodriguez's consistency and his performances have earned him a spot in the club for another year at the very least.

