Milan to return with a new offer for Milinkovic-Savic, this time with the prospect of Champions League football
12 April at 09:00As La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals today, Milan had made an attempt to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic last August. A massive offer was made to take him from Lazio to Milan, today, a year later, Milan now have the chance of offering him the decisive Champions League challenge: "A year ago there was above all Milan, all true. From the Rossoneri society the most concrete offer came to Lazio, but it was particularly late in the transfer window, time was running out of the market and there would have been no time for the Rome club to find a replacement of the necessary quality. It is not said that what was not realized last summer could not occur next," writes La Journal.
They go on to state that a deal was agreed in secret last summer between Lazio sporting director Tare, and the Serbian midfielder. A deal in which Tare promised Milinkovic-Savic that Lazio would achieve Champions League qualification this season, and that if they failed to meet that objective then the club would accept offers for SMS
