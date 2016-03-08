Milan to sell their star if they want to buy Milinkovic-Savic

According to all newspaper in Italy, Milan have made no offer for Lazio to sign their mega star Serej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.



However, with the transfer market coming to an end it is believed that the Serbian midfielder is a target for the Rossoneri but they still have not found the right formula to sign him.



Milan could sell one of Gianluigi Donnarumma or Suso in an attempt to reduce their salary wages and hunt Milinkovic-Savic before next Friday.



The Rossoneri could make a € 40 million loan bid keeping an option to sign the player on a permanent deal for € 70 million at the end of the season.



However, as he told Real Madrid and Juventus Claudio Lotito wants more than € 100 million to sell the Serbian star.



Gennaro Gattuso's troops already have a number of new arrivals this summer including the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara and Tiémoué Bakayoko.

