Milan to send scouts Austria, Grillitsch and Wolf amongst the targets

With the national team commitments back for the start of the European 2020 qualification, Milan plan to use it as an opportunity to scout Austria vs Poland in group G, with the view of adding some talented Austrians in the summer.



Milan has clear ideas for the future, Elliott wants to give an important market to the Rossoneri fans. Many names are under the magnifying glass and are the result of extensive research work on various European fields.



In Austria there are many players who arouse interest, Hoffenheim's, Florian Grillitsch, Leipzig's, Marcel Sabitzer, Hertha Berlin, Valentino Lazaro, and Hannes Wolf of Salzburg, a quick-thinking midfielder, he has a sense of goal and a good technique.



