Milan to switch formation for Sampdoria clash

28 October at 09:45
Following two disappointing defeats, it looks like Gennaro Gattuso will switch formation ahead of tonight's important encounter with Sampdoria. 
 
In fact, Gazzetta reports that 4-4-2 will be the Rossoneri's formation, which would allow Cutrone and Higuain to play together from the first minute. Compared to their last league game, there will be no changes in defence, though the midfield will obviously change. 
 
Likely AC Milan XI (4-2-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Higuain, Cutrone. 
 

