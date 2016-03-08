Milan to use extra funds to sign Atletico’s Correa: report

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan remain optimistic of signing Spanish side Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa before the end of the transfer window on September 2.



The Rossoneri are in the market to sign a forward to strengthen their attacking force for the 2019-20 season and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit.



However, the Milan-based club have had a hard time in meeting Atletico’s valuation of €50 million for the Argentina international.



But as per the latest report, Milan is still optimistic of landing their number one target before the end of the transfer window and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club will use extra budget to bring Correa to San Siro this season.

