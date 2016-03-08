Milan: Todibo’s transfer talks with Barca stall over buyback clause
20 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona have failed to take the negotiations forward for the transfer of young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in order to get first-team experience under his belt.
As per the latest report, representative of both clubs have not been able to remove the deadlock in the negotiations over the matter of buyback clause.
It is believed that Barca’s hierarchy are eager to include a buyback clause in the player’s contract as they want to have a chance to re-sign the player in the future whereas Milan’s hierarchy are not interesting in adding any such clause in the deal.
Todibo has joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from French Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse for a reported transfer fee of just €1 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments