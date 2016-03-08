Milan transfer news: Rossoneri eye alternative to injured Caldara
08 November at 12:15According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan are planning a swoop for a defender to help cope with the injury suffered by Mattia Caldara. The name reported this time is former Lazio target Rodrigo Caio, who was a target for Simone Inzaghi’s side over the summer.
The Sao Paulo defender could be the perfect choice for Milan, who are interested in a young player who can settle with a little less game-time and slowly be worked into the team – whilst also being ready to play as cover for Caldara or Romagnoli in the first team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments