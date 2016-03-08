Milan transfer news: Rossoneri eye alternative to injured Caldara

Rodrigo Caio San Paolo
08 November at 12:15
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan are planning a swoop for a defender to help cope with the injury suffered by Mattia Caldara. The name reported this time is former Lazio target Rodrigo Caio, who was a target for Simone Inzaghi’s side over the summer.
 
The Sao Paulo defender could be the perfect choice for Milan, who are interested in a young player who can settle with a little less game-time and slowly be worked into the team – whilst also being ready to play as cover for Caldara or Romagnoli in the first team.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.