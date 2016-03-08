Milan turn attention back to Diawara

Milan are hoping to sign Amadou Diawara from Napoli this summer after missing out on the Guinean midfielder this January.



After completing the deals for Paquetà and Krzysztof Piatek, Leonardo picked up the phone to launch the assault on Amadou Diawara, the Napoli midfielder who found little space in Ancelotti’s side this season and has been frustrated with his lack of minutes.



It is said that Milan pressed for the transfer in January but Napoliwere reluctant to do business as they had sent Marko Rog on loan to Sevilla and recently waved goodbye to club captain Marek Hasmik a few days later.



However, in June the scenario can change, Ancelotti has asked for reinforcements in the middle, and it is believed Diawara can make way to create space for the region of around 30/35 million.However Milan also have eyes on Stefano Sensi of Sassuolo as a backup option as the Italian is considered the affordable solution.



