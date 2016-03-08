Milan turn attention to Haaland as Ibrahimovic’s transfer saga lingers on
19 December at 09:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have now turned their attention towards Austrian club RB Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign an attacking player in the mid-season transfer window and have been linked with the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
As per the latest report, the former Sweden international’s delay in decision making have now pushed Milan’s hierarchy to search for alternatives and now they are evaluating the name of Salzburg’s Haaland.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe currently after managing to score 28 goals in just 22 appearances in all competitions.
Haaland has been recently linked with the likes of Juventus from Italy, Manchester United from England and Borussia Dortmund from Germany.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments