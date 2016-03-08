Milan turn to Demiral following Duarte injury
29 November at 20:40AC Milan are in the hunt for a centre back after the unfortunate injury to Duarte in which the Brazilian is expected to miss 4 months after tearing his Achilles.
The situation is teetering on an emergency,, with Turkey & Juventus central defender Merih Demiral the prime option and choice for the Rossoneri (via Calciomercato.com).
The 21 year old shot to the top of Juventus wish list last summer after a stellar season with Sassuolo, but after struggling to integrate himself into the regular XI under Sarri, he may be looking at other options.
Milan are asking themselves if the 36 million euro price tag is worth even thinking about, let alone taking the risk.
