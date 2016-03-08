Milan turn to United’s Matic for midfield reinforcement
21 December at 11:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have turned their attention towards English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Nemanja Matic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
On top of that, the 31-year-old has also lost his place in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which is why he has been linked with a move away from the Old Trafford in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest in Matic from the likes of Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, but as per the latest report, Rossoneri’s manager Stefano Pioli has specifically asked the club’s hierarchy to sign Matic in order to bolster the midfield for the rest of the campaign.
