Milan, two players risk suspension for game against Napoli
06 November at 22:30Milan have two players at risk of suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 21-year-old Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, as well as 25-year-old Turkish forward Hakan Çalhanoğlu have both received four yellow cards already this season, and if either of them receive another against Juventus on Sunday then they would be suspended for the Rossoneri’s following league clash against Napoli.
Both games are important to Milan, who are currently 11th in the league and are desperate for wins to improve their standings.
Apollo Heyes
