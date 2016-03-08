Milan, two Spanish giants are keen on club captain Romagnoli
28 November at 17:15Two Spanish clubs are interested in acquiring Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on the 24-year-old Italian defender, who is one of the most important players at the Milanese club. His current contract with the Rossoneri expires in 2022, but the club are working with the player to renew his contract for longer. This is because, despite any financial difficulties, the Rossoneri have no intention of selling him.
So far this season Romagnoli has made 13 appearances for Milan, playing every available minute in his 13 starts. His impressive performances are one of the few highlights for Milan fans so far this season, following their incredibly slow start to the season.
The Rossoneri are now 12th in the league, after achieving only one win in their last five games, against SPAL at the end of October.
Apollo Heyes
