Milan-Udinese Live, Confirmed line-ups

Milan returns to San Siro where the Rossoneri under Pioli will take on Udinese are who won the first leg in Friuli 1- 0. The two teams are separated by a single point in the standings.



Gotti's Udinese is swimming in confidence after three consecutive victories and goes on the hunt to beat them twice in the same season for the second time in its history (it had already happened in 2016/17) and keep AC Milan dry in two consecutive games of serie A, as happened only in 1994 with Capello on the Devil's bench .



Pioli must also dispel the San Siro taboo: AC Milan have not won at home in the league since 31 October against Spal (a defeat and three draws since then), five unsuccessful home games have not been seen since May 2016 with Mihajlovic and Brocchi.



Also Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to clock two personal goals: with a goal he will surpass David Trezeguet in 10th place alone in the ranking of the best foreign scorers in Serie A (now both with 123).



Anthony Privetera