Milan, United continue to monitor Brescia’s Tonali

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and English Premier League outfit Manchester United are monitoring Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali.The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the Italian football and therefore has attracting interest from within the country and abroad as well.After another impressive performance in the match against Udinese, Tonali has now attracted more interest in him and it will come as no surprise as more and more clubs will try their luck to sign the young midfielder in the summer of 2020.