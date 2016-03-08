Milan unlikely to offer Sevilla a discount on Wolves target André Silva

André Silva’s time at Sevilla started with a bang, but since then he has been in a long period of decline, so much so that Sevilla now have massive doubts over whtether they will take up their option to complete the purchase of the Milan striker. André Silva's season at Sevilla has experienced at least three stages. Seven goals scored in the first seven days of Liga and a newfound enthusiasm, so much so that in October the Andalusian club was already thinking about making the transfer permanent as early as possible. Silva’s purchase clause stands at €38 million whih can be paid to Milan at any time to make the deal permanent, in addition to the €5 million already spent on the loan. Over the last few months, however, the Portuguese striker's goals have become increasingly rare commodities, which has seen the conviction of Sevilla to focus on him fade away.

As anticipated by Calciomercato.com, the Spaniards still have many doubts about the future of the 23 year old and will take a final decision only at the end of May. However, the idea today is to ask Milan for a discount and invest a maximum of €25/30 million on the ex-Porto man. A scenario that, at least for the moment, does not appeal to the Rossoneri.

In this situation Jorge Mendes has already entered the scene. As reported by AS, the super-agent has begun to explore the market in search of the best solution for André Silva. It seems very unlikely that he will stay in Milan if he does return from the loan. One suggestion is that Barcelona may make a move for him as an alternative to Jovic and Griezmann, and use the Portuguese as a back-up striker. Other options include Valencia, Monaco and Wolverhampton, three clubs with strong links to Mendes.