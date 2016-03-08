Milan unlikely to sign Juve’s Rugani
04 November at 11:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are unlikely to sign league rivals Juventus’ defender Daniele Rugani.
The Milan-based club have been linked with the 25-year-old in the recent past as well but could not meet the Turin-based club’s valuation of €40 million for the player.
As per the latest development, Juve are not willing to reduce their valuation for Rugani which is why it is looking highly unlikely that the Rossoneri will be able to complete the deal—at least in the near future.
