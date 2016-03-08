Milan, unsatisfying offers for Piatek
22 January at 17:10Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have received unsatisfying offers for striker Krzysztof Piątek, as per Sportmediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club since the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free-transfer once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end.
There have been reports of interest in Piątek from a number of clubs in Europe including the likes of FC Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the recent past.
However, as per the latest report, Milan have not received any offer for the striker close to their €30 million valuations of the player.
The 24-year-old has been at Milan since January 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
Since then, Piatek has represented his current club in 40 matches in all competitions, managing to score 16 times and also provided two assists.
