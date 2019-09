Milan unsure about extending Bonaventura contract

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are unsure about extending the contract of midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, according to Gazzetta dello Sport The 30-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury and is unlikely to take a major part for the Rossoneri in the ongoing season.As per the latest report, Bonaventura is now in the final year of his contract and the Milan-based outfit are unsure whether to offer the former Atalanta a player a new deal or not.