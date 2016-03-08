Milan unwilling to hire Allegri: here's why

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly very much unwilling to hire Massimiliano Allegri as their next manager.



Marco Giampaolo's situation at the club is in scrutiny after Sunday's defeat to Fiorentina was the club's fourth in just six games this season. Milan are 16th in the league and Giampaolo is expected to win deliver results against Genoa if he wants to keep his job.



Sportsmediaset claim that while Milan made contact for Max Allegri, they have gone cold on that front. The wages demanded by the former Juventus boss have left Milan discouraged from even considering him as a replacement for Giampaolo.