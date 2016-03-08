Milan’s situation is getting more complicated by the minute,

Li Yonghong is, in fact, still baulking at the offer made to him by Rocco Commisso. Trouble is, the Rossoneri have until Friday to find the money to avoid the club falling into the hands of Elliott Fund.

The Italian-American has offered €32 million in order to repay Elliott, €380m more to cover Milan’s debts with them, as well as €150m to be invested in the club, as well as 30% of the shares.

Rocco Commisso is frustrated, as his appeal to meet directly with Li has been turned down. He is tired of dealing with middlemen, but the Chinese businessman hasn’t given him any satisfaction.

There’s another problem: as Tuttosport report, UEFA aren’t so convinced by Mauro Fassone’s recent statements. Milan were allowed to bring two representatives from the Elliott Fund to their FFP summit in Nyon on June 19th, but Paul Singer’s people refused to show up.