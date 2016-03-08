Milan 1-0 Brescia: Calhanoglu seals first three points under Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo will look to get his first win as AC Milan boss when the rossoneri host newly promoted Brescia on Saturday.



Here are some facts about the game (Whoscored)



Reports claim Marco Giampaolo is already contemplating a change of formation following last week's poor display.



Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessié should start here after only coming off the bench against Udinese.



Brescia are light in attack as Mario Balotelli is still suspended and Ernesto Torregrossa an injury doubt.



Ales Mateju has served his ban but is not expected to feature in the starting XI.



Stats:



AC Milan have won their last 6 matches against Brescia in all competitions.

AC Milan have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches against Brescia in all competitions.

AC Milan have won their last 3 home matches (Serie A).

AC Milan have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 home matches against Brescia in all competitions