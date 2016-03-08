Milan, Valencia requested Calabria in the summer
09 October at 00:00Milan defender Davide Calabria was approached by Spanish side Valencia in the summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
However, the 22-year-old Italian, contracted to Milan until 2022, will remain with the Rossoneri due to his allegiance to the club, joining them when he was only 10 years old.
Calabria has made 91 first appearances for the Rossoneri since his first team debut in 2015, scoring two goals and providing five assists in that time.
The player has missed 33 games due to injury since his debut four years ago.
