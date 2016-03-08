Milan, Valter Junior: 'Paqueta-PSG? It's possible'

AC Milan played against Brescia yesterday in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri came away with a huge 0-1 win thanks to a Rebic goal. Lucas Paqueta wasn't called up for this game as the Brazilian midfielder asked the club not to call him up. His future is in heavy doubt as he and Suso could soon leave the rossoneri club if good offers arrive. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now at Milan, the rossoneri have seemingly turned their season around as they have been doing very well of late. Brazilian reporter Valter Junior spoke about Lucas Paqueta to Milannews.it (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say:' Paqueta flop? I am surprised, I was expecting more from him at Milan. Let's now see what happens in the coming weeks. Brazil? I think it will be hard for him to make the team at the moment. PSG? Yes it's possible, let's see what Leonardo has up his sleeves...'. More to come...Leonardo and PSG have been linked to Paqueta for some time now but Milan would like to get at least 30 million euros for him. It remains to be seen if PSG will make another attempt for him soon.