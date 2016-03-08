Milan, vice-prosecutor asks for new corruption trial for Rossoneri chairman Scaroni
13 November at 15:45The vice-prosecutor of Milan Massimo Gaballo has asked for a new sentence for Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni, following his acquittal at trial for his alleged involvement in an international corruption case, according to a report from Italian news outlet ANSA.
The report details how Gaballo has asked for a sentence of 6 years and 4 months for Scaroni, who was formally the CEO of Italian energy company Eni. He alleges that Scaroni was involved in the Saipem-Alegria case and should face a new trial. Furthermore, Gaballo has also asked for the conviction of Eni and suggests that they should be fined €900 thousand and lose around $197 million in assets for their involvement.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments