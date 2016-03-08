Milan, vice-prosecutor asks for new corruption trial for Rossoneri chairman Scaroni

13 November at 15:45
The vice-prosecutor of Milan Massimo Gaballo has asked for a new sentence for Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni, following his acquittal at trial for his alleged involvement in an international corruption case, according to a report from Italian news outlet ANSA.
 
The report details how Gaballo has asked for a sentence of 6 years and 4 months for Scaroni, who was formally the CEO of Italian energy company Eni. He alleges that Scaroni was involved in the Saipem-Alegria case and should face a new trial. Furthermore, Gaballo has also asked for the conviction of Eni and suggests that they should be fined €900 thousand and lose around $197 million in assets for their involvement.  

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.