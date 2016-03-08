Milan, Vieri: 'The club are happy with Pioli and I agree, he's done a good job so far'
23 December at 16:40Former AC Milan striker Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri touched on the Rossoneri’s season so far whilst on Italian talk show Tiki Taka, with his words being collected by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"Property, but what property? At least Boban goes on TV and tells the truth. They are happy with Pioli and I think he’s done a good job too, because the team are alive. Since he arrived, he’s had a very deflated team. With him they create opportunities, they're alive... Nobody wins in Bergamo, in Bergamo now they all go for three or four goals!"
The Milanese club recently lost 5-0 to Atalanta this weekend, with the Bergamo based club now rising to 5th in the league, taking advantage of Cagliari’s 2-1 loss to Udinese. The club dismissed previous coach Marco Giampaolo earlier this season due to the incredibly disappointing start to the season, with Stefano Pioli slowly improving the club’s results.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments