Milan, Vieri: 'To hunt Giampaolo now would be madness'
04 October at 20:45Former Milan striker Christian Vieri spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the position of current Rossoneri head coach Marco Giampaolo.
"It's a shame to see him in trouble, but it's too early for the sentences. To hunt Giampaolo now would be madness.”
The former Sampdoria coach has come under fire by both fans and pundits due to his poor start to the season, only achieving six points in the Rossoneri’s first six league games of the season. The Rossoneri’s two wins both came against newly promoted sides Hellas Verona and Brescia.
Apollo Heyes
