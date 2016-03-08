Milan, Vieri: 'You can't dismiss the coach after six games...'
30 September at 21:45Former Inter and AC Milan striker Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri spoke to Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night, defending Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo.
The 46-year-old Italian begged the fans to give the new Milan coach time.
“You can't dismiss the coach after six games, you don't give the team stability. It takes time, Milan are a young team and so we need time.”
The Rossoneri are currently 16th in the league after a poor start, only gaining six points from their opening six games. Both their victories so far this season were against newly promoted sides, Brescia and Hellas Verona, and both victories saw the team play unconvincingly.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments