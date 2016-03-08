Milan vs Inter live: the confirmed lineups and live commentary

- Inter are unbeaten in the last six Milan derbies in Serie A (W3, D3): the last time the Nerazzurri went on a longer unbeaten run against the Rossoneri in the competition came back in September 1999 (run of 10).

- Inter won their last Serie A away derby against AC Milan: the last time the Nerazzurri won back to back trips to AC Milan in the competition came in October 2012 - two Rossoneri wins and three draws in the five previous matches.

- In 2019, no other Serie A team have kept more clean sheets than AC Milan (10); on the other hand, Inter haven’t conceded goals in nine matches during this period.

- The last time AC Milan won five consecutive home Serie A games came back in August 2014 – currently on a streak of four straight wins (conceding only one goal).

- Prior to Antonio Conte’s appointment, in the era of three points for a win (since 1994/95), only Spalletti, Leonardo and Simoni had won their first three Serie A games in charge of Inter (all of these managers won their first four games).

- Inter have won four of their last six Serie A away matches (D1, L1): as many as wins as in their previous 11 games on the road.

- AC Milan and Inter are the two teams to have conceded the fewest goals in the current Serie A campaign (1 each) – the two Milan sides have also conceded the fewest shots on target: AC Milan (eight), Inter (nine, level with Bologna and Verona).

- Marco Giampaolo and Antonio Conte will face each other as managers for the first time in Serie A. Both managers are unbeaten in their citizen derbies in Serie A: Conte won all their four games in charge of Juventus against Torino; Giampaolo winning four and drawing two of his six Genova derbies with Sampdoria.

- Amongst current Serie A opposition, against no side has Milan’s Suso scored more goals than against Inter (3), netting a brace against them back in November 2016.

- Romelu Lukaku appeared in four Manchester derbies with United in the Premier League, failing to score a single goal in the 231 minutes in which he was on the pitch.



