Milan vs Lazio live, the confirmed lineups and commentary

AC Milan are set to take on Lazio in a big Serie A game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- AC Milan have scored in each of their last 13 games against Lazio in Serie A, while the Biancocelesti have failed to scored only twice in this run (40 goals in total, 3.1 per game).

- AC Milan are unbeaten since 1989 against Lazio at home in Serie A (P28 W17 D11), while they have never previously had an unbeaten home streak of 29 games against a single opponent in the competition.

- AC Milan have picked up just one point in their last four Serie A matches - the last time they went five consecutive games without a win in the league was in April 2018.

- AC Milan have conceded four goals in their last two home games in Serie A, after keeping four consecutive clean sheets prior to this.

- Lazio have earned just one point in their last two Serie A matches, after winning 10 of the previous 12 available.

- Lazio have lost four of their last eight matches away from home in Serie A (W3 D1), as many as they had in their previous 19 away games in the competition (W9 D6).

- No side has won more points from trailing situations at home than AC Milan in Serie A this season (nine), while no side has won fewer from trailing situations away from home than Lazio (one).

- Lazio have conceded a league-high 31% of their goals in the last 15 minutes of games in Serie A this season (10/32), while AC Milan have conceded a league-low 30% of their goals in the first haf (9/30).

- AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek (eight goals with the Rossoneri) could become the first player in Serie A history to have scored 10+ goals with two different teams in the same season.

- Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has scored five goals against AC Milan in Serie A, a joint-high against a single opponent (alongside Sassuolo). However, Parolo hasn’t scored in any of his last 14 appearances in the competition; his longest drought since September 2017.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

