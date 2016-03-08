Milan waiting for Ibra's 'yes'. The figures

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to make a decision about his future.



After announcing the farewell to the Los Angeles Galaxy, he is dedicating himself to entrepreneurial activities but in his mind there is always football to be played.



According to the Corriere dello Sport , the Swedish striker (born in 1981) requests a year and a half contract until June 2021 with a total salary of 10 million euros net. A lower figure than the very rich offers that came from China, an unwelcome destination.



In Italy, Milan offers him 6 million more bonuses and is in pole position ahead of Bologna, ready to guarantee him 8 million, with Napoli behind them both.



It is said that Ibra in rossonero would be the leader of experience. In fact, Milan is the team that deployed the youngest Serie A starting line-up with an average age of 24 years and 242 days . In the five main European championships only the French side Nice and Lille can boast an even younger side.

Anthony Privetera