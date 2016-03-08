Milan waiting for substantial offer for Suso despite Fiorentina interest

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are still looking to let go striker Suso in the current transfer window, according to a report published in Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Milan-based club are in the market to let go the highly-rated winger in order to balance their books, however, they are yet to receive a concrete offer.



Despite the transfer window closing in England, the Rosseneri are still waiting for an offer for the attacker who is valued around €30 million.



It is believed that Suso has also attracted interest from league rivals Fiorentina but they are yet to make a substantial offer.



For now, it is a waiting game for the Serie A giants who are still looking to sign Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa in the coming days.

