Milan waiting for substantial offer for Suso despite Fiorentina interest

12 August at 09:50
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are still looking to let go striker Suso in the current transfer window, according to a report published in Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Milan-based club are in the market to let go the highly-rated winger in order to balance their books, however, they are yet to receive a concrete offer.

Despite the transfer window closing in England, the Rosseneri are still waiting for an offer for the attacker who is valued around €30 million.

It is believed that Suso has also attracted interest from league rivals Fiorentina but they are yet to make a substantial offer.

For now, it is a waiting game for the Serie A giants who are still looking to sign Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa in the coming days.  
 

