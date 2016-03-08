Milan, waiting for Zlantan’s approval

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have been interested in bringing the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro for quite some time now.The Milan-based club have shown their seriousness by engaging in negotiations with the player’s camp through directors where a concrete offer of €6 million for an 18-month period contract was tabled.That’s not it as the top hierarchy of the club have also assured Ibrahimovic and his agent that they would do anything to bring the former Manchester United striker back to the club after a gap of nearly eight years.It is believed that the former Sweden international appreciates the efforts of the Milan’s hierarchy and have informed his agent Mino Raiola yesterday that the final decision will be made in the next 15 to 20 days.It seems that the player is pleased with Milan’s proposal but is evaluating all the other offers on the table before making a final call regarding his future club.As things stand, Milan is in the front row but things can change in football at a rapid pace.Fabrizio Romano