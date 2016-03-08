Milan want a change to Financial Fair Play rules, but they are on their own

On the pitch, Milan are involved in the race for fourth place, which would mean a return to the Champions League. Off the pitch, on the other hand, a new confrontation between the Rossoneri and UEFA on the subject of financial fair-play is going on, after the second referral (for the 2017/18 season) which arrived in recent days from Nyon.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club risks being alone in its opposition to the current system. Even Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, who were both investigated for breaching the financial fair play rules by UEFA, do not seem to want great changes to the rules in force which guide club’s spending power, which in any case will not change before 2020. Milan, therefore, will be judged twice with the current rules: and a final decision should arrive by the beginning of next summer.