Milan want €35 million for Bonucci
03 July at 14:35Serie A giants AC Milan reportedly want a fee of 35 million euros to let Manchester United target Leonardo Bonucci go this summer.
The Italian skipper joined Milan from Serie A rivals Juventus last summer in what was a shocking transfer for a fee of 42 million euros. While Bonucci struggled to settle in the first half of the season, he became a vital cog in the wheel under Rino Gattuso.
La Gazzetta dello Sport say that Milan want a fee of 35 million euros or above to let Bonucci go this summer, with Manchester United having drawn links with the player.
Milan's European ban, which was imposed due to their overspending on transfers last summer, could see United take advantage of their situation and make an offer for Bonucci.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
