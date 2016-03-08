Milan want Paredes to replace the injured Biglia

09 November at 13:30
The injury suffered by Lucas Biglia, who will have to stay out of the pitch for about 4 months, has forced Milan to come back to the market in order to find a good replacement to their tactical brain. As reported from Il Corriere dello Sport, the number one in the list is a fellow countryman of the former Lazio midfielder: Leandro Paredes, who has already played in Italy with Empoli and Roma. Zenit are asking € 30 million for their player, but Milan want to take advantage from the desire that Paredes has of coming back to a country that he loves.

Emanuele Giulianelli

