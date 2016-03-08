Milan want Pochettino to replace Gattuso
07 April at 14:30According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, AC Milan are lining up Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for current head coach Gennaro Gattuso in the summer. Gattuso has led Milan well in the year and a bit since he took over but the club are supposedly looking for a more long-term option.
Milan are to try and attempt to convince Pochettino to leave Spurs; although this may prove to be a tall order as it could hinge on a number of things - including whether or not the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League.
There is, of course, the possibility that Gattuso stays on for another season; leading the club in their next endeavours. However, with a top rate manager, it would be a struggle to see Milan not finish within the top four next season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments