Milan want Pochettino to replace Gattuso

07 April at 14:30
According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, AC Milan are lining up Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for current head coach Gennaro Gattuso in the summer. Gattuso has led Milan well in the year and a bit since he took over but the club are supposedly looking for a more long-term option. 

Milan are to try and attempt to convince Pochettino to leave Spurs; although this may prove to be a tall order as it could hinge on a number of things - including whether or not the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League.

There is, of course, the possibility that Gattuso stays on for another season; leading the club in their next endeavours. However, with a top rate manager, it would be a struggle to see Milan not finish within the top four next season.

