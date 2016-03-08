Milan want to sign Chelsea star by selling Spurs and Man Utd targets
13 July at 17:40Manchester United have received a massive encouragement in their efforts to sign AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Sport Mediaset via ilBianconero.com, AC Milan will allow Leonardo Bonucci to leave San Siro in the summer transfer window.
Not just Leonardo Bonucci, but Suso as well, who has already been offered to the English Premier League side Chelsea by the former Liverpool player’s agent. Suso is also a summer transfer target for AC Milan’s league rivals AS
Roma and Tottenham Hotspur.
AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is a transfer target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window. AC Milan will now sell Leonardo Bonucci and Suso and use the money from their transfers in signing Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.
AC Milan have been following the Spain international who has played for Real Madrid and Juventus in the past with great interest.
