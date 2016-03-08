Milan want to sign free agent but face two problems – the details
01 July at 09:45As Gennaro Gattuso prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge of AC Milan, he has already lined up some of the potential players on his wish-list that he wants to bring to the San Siro.
Milan, after being punished by UEFA for breaching financial fair play regulations, are looking to tie up as many free transfers as possible. Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic are reportedly close to switches to Milan, whilst the club are working on a way to bring Alen Halilovic in on a free from Hamburg also.
Halilovic’s Croatian compatriot, Milan Badelj, has his contract expire with Fiorentina and is looking for a move elsewhere. Lazio were linked previously but AC Milan appear clear favourites for his signature.
However, two obstacles stand in Milan’s way. Firstly, the potential exclusion from the Europa League could put Badelj off, whilst Milan must free up a spot in the centre of midfield to justify the move. Locatelli and Montolivo are both linked with departures from Milan; and one of, or both of, these two would have to leave the club.
